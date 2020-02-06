Left Menu
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 26 of the Premier League on Feb. 8-9 (all times GMT). With the league introducing a winter break this season, only eight teams are playing this weekend while the other 12 play the following weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 8 Everton v Crystal Palace (1230)

*Everton have lost only five times to Palace in 21 Premier League meetings and are unbeaten in the last 10 against them. *Palace have slipped to 14th place after managing one win in their last 10 matches this season while ninth-placed Everton can extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

*Palace are without a clean sheet in nine matches but have conceded more than one goal only twice in that run.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford (1730)

*Watford are looking for only their second Premier League win over Brighton in their sixth meeting. *Brighton have not won in their last five matches to sit 15th while 19th-placed Watford are looking to avoid a third straight defeat.

*Brighton have let in three goals in each of their last two games, losing at Bournemouth and drawing with West Ham United. Sunday, Feb. 9

Sheffield United v Bournemouth (1400)

*Bournemouth have lost six of their last seven away matches (W1) and failed to score in their last three away fixtures.

*The Blades have lost only one of their 15 league meetings with Bournemouth (W9 D5), a 1-0 home defeat in 1987. *Bournemouth are 16th -- only two points above the relegation zone -- while the Blades can leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into fifth place with their 10th victory of the season.

Manchester City v West Ham United (1630)

*City have won their last seven Premier League meetings with West Ham, scoring 23 goals and conceding three.

*Holders City have lost six times in the Premier League already this season, as many as they did in the last two campaigns combined. *Since 2016-17, City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in 11 league goals in seven games against West Ham, scoring six and assisting five.

