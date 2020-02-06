Nets end skid against Warriors in big way, 129-88

Caris LeVert scored 23 points as the Brooklyn Nets started quickly and cruised to a 129-88 rout of the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in New York. The Nets snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Warriors and also won for the fifth time in seven games overall.

Brooklyn never trailed, led by as many as 44 and posted its most lopsided win in team history over Golden State, surpassing a 28-point win on Dec. 18, 2005, at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford N.J. LeVert followed up tying a career high with 29 in Monday's win over Phoenix by shooting 8-for-20. Joe Harris added 17 and tied a season high with nine rebounds while reserve Garrett Temple contributed 16. Rodions Kurucs and Taurean Prince chipped in 12 apiece as Brooklyn shot 51 percent.

Jarrett Allen grabbed 13 rebounds as the Nets held a commanding 65-34 rebounding edge and outscored Golden State by a whopping 68-38 margin in the paint. D'Angelo Russell received a tribute video after the first quarter and the former Brooklyn guard scored 17 on 7-of-20 shooting. Russell missed all eight of his 3-point tries as the Warriors shot 36.5 percent and 12.8 percent (5-of-39) on 3-point tries.

Rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall added 16 and 15 respectively for the Warriors, who dropped to a league-worst 12-40 and were unable to win three straight games for the second time this season. The Nets raced out to a 20-4 lead less than six minutes into the game and held a 40-25 lead after hitting seven 3-pointers in the first quarter. Brooklyn took its first 20-point lead (48-27) less than two minutes into the second on a 3-point play by LeVert, and held a 68-47 lead at halftime.

Brooklyn scored the first 10 points of the third quarter, took a lead 78-47 on a hoop by LeVert with 9:17 remaining and held a 95-64 lead entering the fourth after a buzzer-beating jumper by Temple. The Nets took their first 40-point lead at 113-73 on a layup by Dzanan Musa with about seven minutes left.

