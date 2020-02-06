Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schroder sparks Thunder past Cavs for 3rd straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oklahoma
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 09:13 IST
Schroder sparks Thunder past Cavs for 3rd straight win
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dennis Schroder scored 30 points off the bench to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 109-103 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Schroder might've started off on the bench but he played a big role at the end of a tight game.

His corner 3-pointer with 28.3 seconds remaining -- immediately following the Cavaliers' 19th turnover of the game -- put the Thunder up by six. Schroder has scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games in which he's come off the bench.

Schroder scored six consecutive Oklahoma City points during the stretch in which the Thunder put the game away in the final 1:03. With 3:42 left and the Thunder up 95-94, Schroder was called for an offensive foul as he started a drive toward the basket.

Reacting to the foul, Schroder stood up off the floor and sprinted to the opposite basket. Schroder was called for a technical foul for his reaction, though replay showed Collin Sexton bumped him from behind to cause the contact. The call was overturned on review but Schroder's technical stood, as the Cavaliers tied it on Kevin Love's subsequent free throw.

But the Thunder quickly regained the lead on Chris Paul's pullup jumper seconds later. Oklahoma City has won eight of its last nine and three in a row.

Schroder was 10 of 17 from the floor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.

Cavaliers' second-year point guard Sexton was hot early, scoring 12 points in the first quarter. But after going 5 of 6 from the floor early, Sexton was just 4 of 12 the rest of the way, finishing with a team-high 23 points.

Love added 20 points as Cleveland's losing streak stretched to five games. The Cavaliers have dropped 12 of their last 13. The Cavaliers were without center Tristan Thompson, who missed his second consecutive game with a sore quad.

Oklahoma City guard Terrance Ferguson played for the first time since Jan. 17 after missing the last eight games due to personal reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Record-equalling Lazio miss chance to go second with Verona stalemate

Lazio equalled a 21-year club record for staying undefeated but missed the chance to move second in Serie A, being held to a goalless draw by Hellas Verona. The match had been rescheduled from last December, when Lazio beat Juventus to win ...

Nike unveils new footwear for sprints, distance races

Los Angeles, Feb 6 AFP A retail version of Nikes Zoom Alphafly NEXT footwear was unveiled by the shoemaker, only days after new World Athletics rules-tightening on prototype shoes. The Air Zoom Viperfly is aimed for the 100-meter sprint cro...

Bruins beat Blackhawks in OT to extend win streak

Charlie McAvoy scored at 119 of overtime, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 21 of 22 shots to lift the visiting Bruins to a 2-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday for Bostons fifth consecutive win. Moments after a Chicago power pl...

Mourinho admits 'best team lost' as Son sends Spurs into FA Cup fifth round

Jose Mourinho admitted Tottenham got lucky after Son Heung-mins late penalty secured a dramatic 3-2 win against Southampton in FA Cup fourth-round replay. Mourinhos side were 12 minutes away from being knocked out after squandering the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020