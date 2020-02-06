Left Menu
Report: Kings send Dedmon to Atlanta for Parker, Len

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  Updated: 06-02-2020 09:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 09:21 IST
Less than a day away from the NBA trade deadline, the action picked up Thursday night, and once again the Atlanta Hawks were right in the middle of it. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are sending Jabari Parker and Alex Len to Sacramento in exchange for Dewayne Dedmon and a pair of second-round picks.

The move initially appears to be a salary dump for Kings, as Len is on an expiring contract and Parker has a $6.5 million player option for next season. Dedmon, on the other hand, is in the first year of a three-year, $40 million contract. On Wednesday night, the Hawks were part of a reported four-team, 12-player trade that saw big men Clint Capela and Nene move to Atlanta from Houston, while the Hawks sent Evan Turner and a draft pick to Minnesota.

The 7-foot Len, 26, is in his seventh NBA season. He signed with Atlanta in summer 2018 after five seasons in Phoenix. He is averaging 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 40 games this season, starting nine times and averaging 18.6 minutes per game. The minutes are his fewest since his rookie season in 2013-14. Parker, 24, was the No. 2 overall pick in 2014. The 6-foot-8 guard spent the first four seasons of his career in Milwaukee. He signed with Chicago before the 2018-19 season, was traded to Washington later that season, and signed with the Hawks as a free agent last July.

He is averaging 15 points and six rebounds in 32 games this season. He has 23 starts and averages 26.2 minutes per game. Dedmon, 30, is averaging 15.9 minutes and has played in 34 games with 10 starts this season -- his first in Sacramento after two in Atlanta. He is averaging 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season.

He has played with six teams in his seven-year career and has career averages of 6.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 384 games.

