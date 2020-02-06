US Grand Slam champion Spears handed 22-month doping ban

Former Australian Open mixed doubles champion Abigail Spears of the United States was banned for 22 months after failing a drugs test, the International Tennis Federation announced. Spears, 38, tested positive for banned substances prasterone and testosterone at the 2019 US Open in New York.

"The ITF accepted Ms. Spears' explanation as to how the prasterone and testosterone entered her system and that her use was unconnected to sports performance...although her fault was deemed to be high," said an ITF statement. Her ban was backdated to November 7, 2019 and will end on September 6, 2021.

Spears has won 21 doubles titles in her career with the highlight her Australian Open mixed doubles title alongside Juan Sebastian Cabal of Colombia in 2017.

