Bruins beat Blackhawks in OT to extend win streak

  • Reuters
  • Chicago
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 09:36 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 09:33 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

Charlie McAvoy scored at 1:19 of overtime, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 21 of 22 shots to lift the visiting Bruins to a 2-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday for Boston's fifth consecutive win. Moments after a Chicago power play ended, McAvoy put a shot past Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner off Jake DeBrusk's feed from the left wing. It was McAvoy's first goal of the season.

"What a pass," McAvoy said. "Thank God I buried that one." The Blackhawks have lost three of four (0-1-2) after a five-game winning streak.

Chicago fans voiced their displeasure late in regulation after a possible game-winning goal was waved off. With the Blackhawks on the penalty kill, the referee blew the whistle on a delayed penalty against Boston's Torey Krug before Chicago's Drake Caggiula gained possession of the puck and scored a would-be, go-ahead, short-handed goal with 1:05 to go. Chicago's Kirby Dach created the opportunity for an earlier man advantage, stealing the puck in the neutral zone and racing in for a breakaway opportunity against Halak. Boston's Chris Wagner was called for slashing on the play with just over five minutes remaining, but the Blackhawks were unable to score.

Lehner stopped 38 of 40 shots, but it wasn't enough as the Bruins leapt to 78 points this season, the top total in the NHL. Alex DeBrincat opened the scoring for the Blackhawks with a power-play goal at 6:50 of the second period, knocking in a rebound of a Dach shot after Patrick Kane found Dach in front of the net. It was the first power-play goal the Bruins allowed in 14 tries.

Sean Kuraly tied the game for Boston about six minutes later. Kuraly skated with the puck from behind the net and went to the lower right circle, where he turned and wristed the puck past Lehner, who stopped Boston's first 21 shots to start the game. Lehner drew a standing ovation from the home crowd with 1:51 to go in the first period after sprawling across the goal to make a pair of saves and keep the game scoreless. Lehner stopped 16 shots in the first 20 minutes, while the Blackhawks managed just five.

Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist sustained an upper-body injury early in the second period and did not return. Skating near the side boards in pursuit of a loose puck, Boqvist had his right shoulder jammed into the boards on a hit by Boston's David Krejci and was taken to the dressing room. Krejci was whistled for boarding, and DeBrincat scored 37 seconds later, tallying his 13th goal of the season and ninth on the power play. Kane's assist on the goal was his 41st of the season and came one night after his 12-game point streak was snapped in an overtime loss at Minnesota.

