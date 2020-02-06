Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Mosque on wheels rolls in to help Muslims pray at Tokyo Games

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 10:09 IST
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Mosque on wheels rolls in to help Muslims pray at Tokyo Games
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

For the thousands of Muslim athletes, officials and supporters arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games later this year, it may be a struggle for them to find an appropriate place to pray. The answer might just be found roaming the streets of Tokyo on the back of a truck.

By the time the Games start in July, there will be prayer rooms available at the currently under-construction athlete's village. However, some venues may not have a designated space. There is also a dearth of prayer spaces in hotels and public areas across the Japanese capital.

This is where the Mobile Mosque, a fully-equipped 48-square-meter prayer room that opens up on the back of a parked truck, comes in. The back of the modified truck can be widened in seconds and the vehicle also includes Arabic signage and outdoor water taps for pre-worship cleaning.

The Yasu Project, the organization behind the enterprise, plan on pitching up outside venues during the Olympics, which run from July 24 - Aug. 9. The organization's CEO Yasuharu Inoue hopes athletes and supporters alike will use the truck.

"I want athletes to compete with their utmost motivation and for the audience to cheer on with their utmost motivation as well. That is why I made this," said Inoue, pointing to the white truck parked next to Tokyo Tower on Wednesday. "I hope it brings awareness that there are many different people in this world and to promote a non-discriminatory, peaceful Olympics and Paralympics."

Tokyo 2020 said on Wednesday that they were looking at various avenues to provide appropriate facilities for all religious groups. "The Organising Committee is preparing a list of religious or faiths centres that could be contacted or visited if requested by residents of the Villages during the Games," Tokyo 2020 told Reuters in an email.

"In the Games' venues, multi-faith prayer spaces for athletes and spectators are under consideration in venue operations planning." According to a investigation by Waseda University, there were 105 mosques in Japan at the end of 2018. But with these spread across the country and many of them small and on the outskirts of Tokyo, it may be difficult for Muslims who need to pray five times a day.

Inoue said he has already spoken to several Olympic committees, including most recently Indonesia, about helping their athletes. Topan Rizki Utraden, an Indonesian who has lived in Japan for 12 years, came to the Mobile Mosque for the first time with his daughter.

He said it can be challenging to find a quiet place to pray in Japan, particularly outside Tokyo. "It is really difficult to find mosques near your place," said Utraden.

"If you are in the city there is no problem but if you take a road trip outside Tokyo it is difficult. "Sometimes I pray in a park but sometimes the Japanese look at me like 'what are you doing?'"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

High self-control people may find food tastier if they eat directly with hands: Study

In people who regularly control their diet, direct touch of food triggers an enhanced sensory response which makes food more desirable and appealing, according to a new study that may help retailers drive consumer behaviour. The study, publ...

PTM activist says Manzoor Pashteen's arrest is show of fascism by Pakistan

Pakistan championing for the rights of the Kashmiris people but itself violating the fundamental human rights of its own minorities is a show of fascism, a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM activist has said regarding the arrest of Manzoor Pasht...

Odisha CM announces urban CHC for Bargarh town

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that a 30-bed urban Community Health Centre CHC will be set up at Bargarh town for the benefit of the local residents. Patnaik said the decision to operate a CHC was taken keeping in mind t...

UPDATE 2-China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports

China said on Thursday it will halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 products imported from the United States last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war. Chinas finance mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020