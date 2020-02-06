Left Menu
FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 10:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 10:10 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 550 people and infected over 28,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year:

ATHLETICS

* The World Athletics Indoor Championships, which had been scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organisers to settle on a date to host the biennial event in 2021. * The Asian Athletics Association cancelled its Feb. 12-13 indoor championships in Hangzhou.

SOCCER

* Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed.

Guangzhou and the Shanghai clubs will join the competition in April, with their group matches due to be played in May. Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were due to play away at Perth Glory and Sydney FC but Australian officials sought to reschedule matches after their government imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals arriving from China.

* A four-team women's Olympic qualifying tournament involving China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand was moved from Wuhan and rearranged to be held in Australia by the AFC. * Vietnam's government said it would not allow the country to host sporting events in February, meaning home AFC Cup group stage matches for Ho Chi Minh City and Than Quang Ninh will have to be switched to away fixtures.

Ho Chi Minh City will now face Yangon United in Myanmar on Feb. 11 while Than Quang Ninh meet Ceres Negros on Feb. 25 in the Philippines. * The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed.

FORMULA E

* The all-electric Formula E motor racing series abandoned plans for a race in Sanya on March 21.

The move puts Formula One in the spotlight, with Shanghai due to host the Chinese Grand Prix on April 19. TENNIS

* The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event featuring China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan. But the Feb. 4-8 event was later postponed https://twitter.com/ITFMedia/status/1222545405239603200 after Kazakhstan declined to serve as substitute hosts.

BADMINTON

* The Feb. 25 to March 1 China Masters tournament in Hainan was postponed after several players withdrew. The BWF said it hoped the flagship Badminton Asia Championships could still go ahead in Wuhan from April 21-26.

BOXING

* The International Olympic Committee announced Jordan as hosts of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in Wuhan was canceled. It will now take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.

BASKETBALL

* The International Basketball Federation moved the Feb. 6-9 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers to be held in Foshan to Belgrade.

* The FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifying match between China and Malaysia, to be held in Foshan on Feb. 24, will be rescheduled.

GOLF

* The elite women's LPGA golf tour canceled the March 5-8 Blue Bay tournament to be held on Hainan. * The PGA Tour Series-China moved its Feb. 25-28 global qualifying tournament to Lagoi, Indonesia, from Haikou.

