Shujaa pooled alongside SA, Ireland, and Canada for HSBC Sevens

Shujaa has been pooled alongside South Africa, Ireland and Canada. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The Kenya men's sevens national team, Shujaa, are in Pool B for the fifth round of the 2019/20 HSBC Sevens World Series, the USA Sevens taking place in Los Angeles on 29th February and 1st March.

Shujaa has been pooled alongside South Africa, Ireland and Canada. They will start their campaign with a clash against South Africa at 10.35 pm EAT on Saturday 29 February 2020 before taking on Ireland at 1.31 am on Sunday 1 March. They will conclude their pool fixtures with a match against Canada at 5.35 am.

The tournament in the USA sees the return of the traditional tournament format which incorporates cup quarterfinals that have been missing from the opening rounds of the current season.

Shujaa is currently placed 11th on the series log with 26 points after the first four rounds in Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton, and Sydney.

(With Inputs from APO)

