Goa thrash Nagaland, return to top of table in Plate group

Goa dished out an all-round performance to thrash Nagaland by 229 runs inside three days to return to the top of the Ranji Trophy Plate table here on Thursday. With a cushion of 142-run first innings lead, Snehal Kauthankar (68 not out from 63 balls; 9x4s, 1x6) and skipper Amit Verma (66 from 73 balls; 6x4s, 2x6s) put together 103 runs in 95 balls for the fourth wicket to declare their second essay at 221 for four, setting a stiff 364 target for the hosts

In reply, only three Nagaland batsmen reached double digit scores as they were folded for 134 in 36.4 overs to suffer their second defeat this season. Stuart Binny top-scored with 58 but there was little support from the other end with Shrikant Mundhe (38) being the other batsman to reach double figures.

Vijesh Prabhudessai (3/13) was the most successful bowler for Goa, while Lakshay Garg, Darshan Misal and Amit Verma claimed two wickets each to seal their sixth win and climb past Puducherry (41) with a slender lead of two points. Left-arm spinner Amulya Pandrekar, who was adjudged man-of-the-match, set it up with his maiden five-for (5/31) as Nagaland were bundled out for 176 on Thursday morning, giving the visitors a handsome lead.

Earlier resuming at the overnight score of 167 for nine, Nagaland were bundled out after addition of just nine runs with left-arm spinner Darshan Misal (2/9) dismissing Tahmeed Rahman. Brief Scores:

Goa: 318 and 221/4 declared in 41 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 68 not out, Amit Verma 66, Shrikant Mundhe 42) vs Nagaland 176 and 134 in 36.4 overs (Stuart Binny 58; Vijesh Prabhudessai 3/13). Goa won by 229 runs. Points: Goa 6, Nagaland 0.

