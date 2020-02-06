Rugby-Scotland team for Six Nations game against England
Scotland have announced their team for their second Six Nations game against England on Saturday. Scotland starting XV
15 Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) (captain) – 73 caps 14 Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 45 caps
13 Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 24 caps 12 Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps
11 Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 18 caps 10 Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps
9 Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 29 caps 1 Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 4 caps
2 Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 47 caps 3 Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 26 caps
4 Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps 5 Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 56 caps
6 Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 15 caps 7 Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 29 caps
8 Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) – 11 caps Replacements
16 Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) – 34 caps 17 Allan Dell (London Irish) – 29 caps
18 Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 24 caps 19 Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) – 23 caps
20 Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – 1 cap 21 George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 11 caps
22 Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) – 4 caps 23 Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 15 caps
