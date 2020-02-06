Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Bradbury returns to Scotland side for England clash

Scotland have made one change to their starting lineup for Saturday's Six Nations clash with England at Murrayfield, with Magnus Bradbury coming in at number eight after recovering from a thigh injury.

Nick Haining, who made his debut in place of Bradbury in last weekend's defeat by Ireland, has dropped to the bench. The only other change made by coach Gregor Townsend is among the replacements, where tighthead Simon Berghan returns to the squad after being ruled out on the day of the Ireland game due to illness.

England were stunned by France in their opening match of the tournament and Townsend said Scotland's fierce rivals would be fired up for the match. "They will be smarting from their opener in Paris," he added. "This famous fixture is one that stands out given the history surrounding it and we will have to be at our very best to stand a chance of winning against our oldest rivals."

Scotland starting XV 15 Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) (captain) – 73 caps

14 Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 45 caps 13 Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 24 caps

12 Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps 11 Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 18 caps

10 Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps 9 Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 29 caps

1 Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 4 caps 2 Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 47 caps

3 Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 26 caps 4 Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps

5 Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 56 caps 6 Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 15 caps

7 Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 29 caps 8 Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) – 11 caps

Replacements 16 Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) – 34 caps

17 Allan Dell (London Irish) – 29 caps 18 Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 24 caps

19 Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) – 23 caps 20 Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – 1 cap

21 George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 11 caps 22 Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) – 4 caps

23 Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 15 caps

