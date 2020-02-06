Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sethu, Kenkre enter IWL semis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:55 IST
Sethu, Kenkre enter IWL semis

Defending champions Sethu FC and Kenkre FC sealed their places in the semifinals of the fourth Hero Indian Women's League (IWL) with wins overs Baroda Football Academy and local favourites Bangalore United FC (BUFC) respectively, here on Thursday. In a Group A match, Sethu registered a dominant 6-0 victory over Baroda Football Academy riding on Sandhiya's four goals.

Sandhiya found the net in the ninth, 15th, 75th and 82nd minutes, while Amsavalli (34th) and Karthika (78th) were the other goal scorers for the winners. Later in the day, Asha Kumari (46th) and Techi Akung (56th) fired home to guide Kenkre to a narrow 2-1 win over BUFC in a Group B encounter.

Amoolya Kamal was the lone goal scorer for BUFC in the 86th minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-South African Airways to cut routes in rescue effort

South African Airways SAA, which entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December, will scale back some of its domestic and international routes from the end of February, specialists appointed to try to rescue the airline said on Thursda...

Motor racing-Haas F1 revert to old colours with car that has to deliver

U.S.-owned Haas became the first Formula One team to offer a glimpse of their 2020 car on Thursday with a return to their old grey, red and black colours after a difficult season in black and gold. Digital renderings were released on the te...

Campaigning for Delhi polls ends

Campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls came to a close on Thursday putting an end to rallies and roadshows by leaders as Delhiites prepare to vote on February 8. The campaign, which was marked by aggressive rallies and roadshows of parties in...

Over 1.25 lakh panchayats provided with Broadband connectivity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his reply in Rajya Sabha, to the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address, said that in the last five years Government has brought new thoughts and new approaches to the governance. Referring to Digita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020