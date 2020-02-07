Left Menu
NBA notebook: Wolves-Warriors swap tops busy trade day

  • Updated: 07-02-2020 02:54 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 02:54 IST
The Minnesota Timberwolves will acquire guard D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster trade that includes forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. Per the report, the Warriors will also receive a 2021 protected first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round selection.

Forward Omari Spellman and guard Jacob Evans will also head to Minnesota as part of the deal, per the report. Russell had flourished in his first season in Golden State since being traded by Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant deal in July. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game to go along with 6.2 assists.

Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points along with career-best totals in rebounds (5.2), assists (3.7) and blocks (0.9) in 42 games this season. --The Los Angeles Clippers landed a pair of guards to help boost their title chances, getting Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks, as well as Isaiah Thomas from the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal, multiple outlets reported.

The Clippers will send guard Jerome Robinson to the Wizards, while also sending forward Mo Harkless and a first-round draft pick to the Knicks. Morris, 30, has averaged a career-best 19.6 points in his ninth NBA season and first with the Knicks.

Thomas, who turns 31 on Friday, has posted 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 40 games (37 starts) with the Wizards this season. --The Cleveland Cavaliers were in the final stages of acquiring top NBA rebounder Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round draft pick, ESPN reported.

Drummond, 26, is a two-time All-Star who leads the NBA with 15.8 rebounds per game. He also led the league in rebounding each of the past two seasons, as well as in 2015-16. The Connecticut product has played in 591 games (540 starts), all with the Pistons, since he was selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

--The Wizards acquired Shabazz Napier from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Jordan McRae, ESPN reported. Napier, who was involved in Tuesday's four-team deal that sent Clint Capela from Houston to Atlanta, has scored 9.6 points this season with the Timberwolves. McRae has 12.8 points for the Wizards this season. --The Atlanta Hawks made multiple moves just before the trade deadline, acquiring guard Derrick Walton from the Clippers and forward Skal Labissiere from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers received $1.3 million cash and a second-round pick for Walton, according to Yahoo Sports. The Blazers received cash for Labissiere, according to ESPN.

In addition, the Hawks requested waivers on Nene, whom they acquired in Tuesday's four-team trade. --The Philadelphia 76ers acquired forward Glenn Robinson III and guard Alec Burks from the Warriors in a move to solidify their bench. The Sixers will send second-round picks in 2020 and 2022 to Golden State in the deal.

--Field Level Media

