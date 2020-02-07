Grizzlies send Crowder to Heat in Iguodala trade

The Memphis Grizzlies included forwards Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill as part of the trade that sent Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat, the teams announced Thursday. In exchange, Miami is sending forward Justise Winslow and guard Dion Waiters to Memphis. The Heat also shipped forward James Johnson to Minnesota, with the Timberwolves trading center Gorgui Dieng to Memphis in the three-team arrangement.

"Today is a very good day because we think the acquisition of Andre, Jae and Solomon will help us with our versatility and create a more balanced roster," Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement. Iguodala reportedly agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with the Heat, with the second year (2021-22) a team option.

Iguodala, 36, won three championship rings with the Golden State Warriors, but the forward was dealt to Memphis in the offseason in a cost-cutting move. Iguodala never played a game with the Grizzlies, instead receiving permission to stay away from the team as he requested a trade to a preferred destination. Iguodala's prolonged absence irked Grizzlies players, including Dillon Brooks, who recently told reporters, "I can't wait till we can find a way to trade him so we can play (against) him. Show him what Memphis is all about."

In his career, Iguodala has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He also has appeared in 145 playoff games, during which he has averaged 10.7 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He was an All-Star in 2011-12 and the MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals. Miami is Iguodala's fifth team. He spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, one with the Denver Nuggets and six more with the Warriors before his turbulent stint with Memphis.

Winslow, 23, is averaging 11.3 points, a career-high 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 11 games in his fifth NBA season. Waiters, 28, has appeared in only three games in his eighth NBA season, averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Johnson, 32, is averaging 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18 games off the Miami bench this season, his 11th NBA campaign. Crowder, 29, has started 45 games for the Grizzlies in his eighth NBA season. He is averaging 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Hill, 28, is playing in his seventh season. He is averaging 5.7 points and 3.0 boards through 48 games (three starts).

