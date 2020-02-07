76ers make two moves, acquire Burks, Robinson

The Philadelphia 76ers made a pair of moves Thursday, solidifying their bench, clearing roster and salary-cap space, and adding a draft pick before the trade deadline. First, the club announced it acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Golden State Warrior in exchange for three second-round picks, one in each of the next three drafts.

Philadelphia then sent James Ennis III to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick (a selection originally owned by the Los Angeles Lakers). The 76ers finished their day by waiving Trey Burke. In 48 games (18 starts), Burks is averaging career highs in points (16.1), rebounds (4.7) and assists (3.1) in 29.0 minutes per game. The 28-year-old guard is one of 20 players this season with at least 200 made free throws and is 11th in the league in free-throw percentage (.897). He is averaging 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 477 games in his nine-year career that has included stops in Utah, Cleveland, Sacramento and Golden State.

In his sixth season, Robinson is also averaging career highs across the board -- 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 31.6 minutes per game. The 26-year-old swingman has started each of his 48 games this season. His .481 field-goal percentage and .851 free-throw percentage are also career highs. Robinson played in 10 games with Philadelphia in the 2014-15 season and has played 267 career games (99 starts) with Minnesota, Philadelphia Indiana, Detroit and Golden State.

Burke, 27, appeared in 25 games for Philadelphia this season, averaging 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13.2 minutes per game. He signed as a free agent in July. Ennis, 29, played in 67 games with the 76ers after a February 2019 trade with Houston. He averaged 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest with Philadelphia.

The 76ers began play Thursday 31-20, tied with Indiana for the No. 5 slot in the Eastern Conference standings.

