Left Menu
Development News Edition

76ers make two moves, acquire Burks, Robinson

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 08:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 07:59 IST
76ers make two moves, acquire Burks, Robinson
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Philadelphia 76ers made a pair of moves Thursday, solidifying their bench, clearing roster and salary-cap space, and adding a draft pick before the trade deadline. First, the club announced it acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Golden State Warrior in exchange for three second-round picks, one in each of the next three drafts.

Philadelphia then sent James Ennis III to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick (a selection originally owned by the Los Angeles Lakers). The 76ers finished their day by waiving Trey Burke. In 48 games (18 starts), Burks is averaging career highs in points (16.1), rebounds (4.7) and assists (3.1) in 29.0 minutes per game. The 28-year-old guard is one of 20 players this season with at least 200 made free throws and is 11th in the league in free-throw percentage (.897). He is averaging 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 477 games in his nine-year career that has included stops in Utah, Cleveland, Sacramento and Golden State.

In his sixth season, Robinson is also averaging career highs across the board -- 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 31.6 minutes per game. The 26-year-old swingman has started each of his 48 games this season. His .481 field-goal percentage and .851 free-throw percentage are also career highs. Robinson played in 10 games with Philadelphia in the 2014-15 season and has played 267 career games (99 starts) with Minnesota, Philadelphia Indiana, Detroit and Golden State.

Burke, 27, appeared in 25 games for Philadelphia this season, averaging 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13.2 minutes per game. He signed as a free agent in July. Ennis, 29, played in 67 games with the 76ers after a February 2019 trade with Houston. He averaged 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest with Philadelphia.

The 76ers began play Thursday 31-20, tied with Indiana for the No. 5 slot in the Eastern Conference standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Canadian police arrest six at Coastal GasLink site

Canadian police arrested six people on Thursday in a remote area of northern British Columbia where indigenous protesters have blocked construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The C6.6 billion 4.97 billion pipeline, to be operated by T...

Kerala FM tables economic review, outlines 8.8 pc growth in secondary sector

The secondary sector in Kerala buoyed by the industry sector registered a growth of 8.8 per cent, as per the Economic Review 2019, tabled by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in the state Assembly on Thursday. The secondary sector consisting of...

Number of coronavirus-infected people on board of ship off Japan coast reaches 61

Yokohama Japan, Feb 07 SputnikANI The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japanese coast, has risen from 20 to 61, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.The D...

Red Wings edge Sabres in shootout, end 9-game skid

Dylan Larkin scored two goals in regulation and another in a shootout as the visiting Detroit Red Wings snapped a nine-game winless streak by defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday. Larkins two-goal game was his first since last March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020