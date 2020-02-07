Left Menu
Red Wings edge Sabres in shootout, end 9-game skid

Red Wings edge Sabres in shootout, end 9-game skid
Dylan Larkin scored two goals in regulation and another in a shootout as the visiting Detroit Red Wings snapped a nine-game winless streak by defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday. Larkin's two-goal game was his first since last March 28, also at Buffalo.

Andreas Athanasiou also scored during the shootout, and Tyler Bertuzzi had the other regulation goal for Detroit. Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves and also stopped two shot attempts during the shootout. The Red Wings had been 0-8-1 since a 3-2 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 10.

Buffalo goalie Jonas Johansson made 18 saves in his first NHL start. Jimmy Vesey, Scott Wilson and Evan Rodrigues had the Sabres' goals. Detroit, which was shut out in each of its previous two games, jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

Larkin ended the Wings' scoring drought 4:23 into the contest. He flipped a shot from the left boards that snuck past a screened Johansson. Trevor Daley and Robby Fabbri were credited with assists. Buffalo had an apparent goal taken off the boards a few minutes later when Detroit successfully challenged for goaltender interference.

Each team had a player in the penalty box when Larkin scored in the final second of the period. Fabbri fed the puck to Larkin on a two-on-one break, and Larkin backhanded it over Johansson's left shoulder. Filip Hronek was awarded the second assist. The second period was scoreless.

Vesey put Buffalo on the board at 5:48 of the third. Vesey's redirect of a Conor Sheary shot from the point was stopped by Bernier, but Vesey shoveled in the rebound. Just after Detroit killed off a Sabres power play, Wilson scored his first goal since March 8, 2018 to tie the game. He redirected a Colin Miller shot at 8:29 of the final period.

With Rodrigues in the penalty box, Bertuzzi moved the Red Wings back in front, 3-2. He camped out in front of the net and one-timed Valtteri Filppula's pass from behind the net at 13:56. Buffalo pulled its goaltender for an extra skater and tied it with 47 seconds left. Rodrigues collected a pass from Rasmus Ristolainen and jammed in his fourth goal of the season.

