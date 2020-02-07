Left Menu
Makar, Avalanche cruise past Senators

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar had a goal and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche won for the fifth time in six games, beating the host Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night. Valeri Nichushkin, Matt Nieto and J.T. Compher also scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves as the Avalanche continued to produce in the offensive end. Colorado, which posted its first victory at Ottawa since February 2016, has scored 28 goals over the past six games.

Budding star Makar, in a heated race with Vancouver's Quinn Hughes for the Calder Trophy, has 12 goals and 28 assists in 44 games this season. He has recorded three goals and four assists in the past six games. Brady Tkachuk scored his 16th goal of the season and Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 shots for Ottawa, which has lost four in a row (0-2-2). The Senators also are mired in a 1-5-5 home stretch.

Colorado struck first off an Ottawa turnover 7:57 into the game. Nichushkin kept the puck off a two-on-two and sent a blast past Hogberg for his 10th goal of the season and second in as many contests. Andre Burakovsky had an assist on the play for his 11th helper and 15th point over a nine-game stretch. Tkachuk, who recorded Ottawa's first shot on goal of the game with 1:42 left in the first period, tied it shortly after. Off a lead pass from Chris Tierney, Tkachuk found himself alone on Grubauer and sent it over the goalie's shoulder and in with 50 seconds left in the opening period.

The Avalanche, though, went back on top at 4:08 of the second. Nieto drilled a one-timer off a Pierre-Edouard Bellemare pass for his eighth goal. On the power play, Colorado made it 3-1 with 11:57 left in the middle period. This time, Makar's laser from the point was too hot for Hogberg to handle. Compher's goal off a two-on-one past the blocker side of Hogberg on an assist from Makar pushed Colorado's lead to 4-1 just 3:38 into the final period.

