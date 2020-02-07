Women's Triangular T20 series: India struggle to 123-6 against England

Opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 40-ball 45 as India struggled to 123 for six against England in the fourth T20 of the women's triangular series here on Friday. Mandhana smashed seven fours and one maximum blow for a six after opening the innings, while Jemimah Rodrigues (23) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (14) failed to capitalize on their starts.

For England, Anya Shrubsole (3/31) took three wickets and Katherine Brunt (2/23) scalped two to derail India's innings after they were sent in to bat at Junction Oval. Brief Score:

India women: 123 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 45; Anya Shrubsole 3/31).

