Meier, Sharks come back to defeat Oilers

Timo Meier scored twice as the San Jose Sharks rallied from an early two-goal deficit to defeat the host Edmonton Oilers 6-3 Thursday night. Evander Kane, Maxim Letunov, Stefan Noesen and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks, who got goals from all four of their forward lines. Goaltender Aaron Dell made 28 saves as San Jose completed a sweep of the Alberta teams after winning 3-1 Tuesday in Calgary.

Sam Gagner, Connor McDavid and Ethan Bear scored for the Oilers, who suffered their second consecutive defeat. Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 of 31 shots. Edmonton scored twice in the opening 5:20 for a 2-0 lead. Gagner scored on a backhander off the rebound of a shot by McDavid at 4:04. A little more than a minute later, McDavid took a pass at center ice, sped past Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro and went to his forehand to put a shot into the top of the net.

Meier started San Jose's comeback at 11:01 of the first, redirecting Brent Burns' shot from the point past Koskinen. The Sharks tied the score with a power-play goal at 18:19 of the period, as Burns' point shot deflected off Kane, who was setting up a screen in front of the net.

Playing in just his second NHL game, Letunov scored his first goal at 7:07 of the second period to break a 2-2 tie and give the Sharks the lead for good. Letunov outmuscled two Edmonton defenders for a rebound of Erik Karlsson shot's, spun to his forehand and shoveled the puck into the empty side of the net. Noesen made it 4-2 at 12:31 of the second, corralling the puck and tucking it inside the left post.

Meier scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff dot at 5:05 of the third. Bear scored at 6:33, taking the puck off the side boards and skating into the right faceoff circle before using a defenseman as a screen and putting a shot into the upper right corner to pull the Oilers within 5-3.

Labanc tallied at 12:19 to cap the scoring.

