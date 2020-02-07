Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rookie Bellows carries Isles with first 2 goals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 11:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 11:08 IST
Rookie Bellows carries Isles with first 2 goals
Image Credit: Twitter(@NYIslanders )

Kieffer Bellows, playing his second NHL game, scored his first two goals -- including the game-winner with 9:50 left to play -- as the New York Islanders overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the visiting Los Angeles Kings 5-3 in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Thursday. Michael Dal Colle, Matt Martin and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who completed a 2-0-1 homestand against Western Conference foes to move into third place in the Metropolitan Division. Goalie Thomas Greiss made 22 saves.

Ben Hutton, Alex Iafallo and Trevor Lewis scored for the Kings, who have lost eight of nine (1-7-1). Goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 28 of 32 shots. The Kings opened the scoring just beyond the midway point of the first when Hutton took a backhanded pass from Adrian Kempe and fired a shot under Greiss' glove with 9:40 left.

A turnover by the Islanders led to the Kings' second goal exactly seven minutes later. Brock Nelson tried chipping the puck deep into the New York zone, but Iafallo raced ahead of Nelson and delivered a shot through Scott Mayfield and past Greiss. Dal Colle put the Islanders on the board 1:40 into the second. The left winger was battling for position in front of the net with Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid when he got a stick on Johnny Boychuk's slap shot and ticked the puck past Quick.

The Kings extended the lead to two goals again less than six minutes later following another turnover by the Islanders deep in their own zone. Noah Dobson's pass from behind the New York net was picked off at the blue line by Hutton, who passed to Michael Amadio, whose pass into the crease was redirected past Greiss by Lewis at the 7:09 mark. Bellows scored his first NHL goal a little more than three minutes later when he took a pass from Anthony Beauvillier and flicked the puck into the right side of the net as Quick was caught leaning to his left with 9:38 left in the period.

Martin tied the game just 23 seconds into the third period when he put back the rebound of his own shot. Bellows then gave the Islanders their first lead with an impressive goal at 12:10. The rookie was parallel to the Kings' net but managed to find the angle and fire home the rebound of a Derick Brassard shot into a wide-open net. Lee provided the insurance with an empty netter with 12.5 seconds left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Bajpayee reveals first glimpse of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday shared the first glimpse of his upcoming comedy-drama Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The 49-year old took to Twitter to unveil the first look of the movie.The post featured Bajpayee himself with Diljit Dosanjh standin...

MG Motor India unveils premium SUV Gloster, MPV G10

Greater Noida, Feb 7 PTI MG Motor India on Friday unveiled its premium SUV Gloster and MPV G10 in the luxury segment at the Auto Expo here. These new models are scheduled to be launched in the domestic market later this year, the company s...

Westbrook comes up big as Rockets go small, beat Lakers

Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and Robert Covington added 14 as the Houston Rockets small-ball lineup proved effective again in a 121-111 road victory Thursday over the Los Angeles Lakers. Covington made a pair of big 3-pointers in the ...

EXCLUSIVE-'Shock and awe' has failed in Philippines drug war, enforcement chief says

Colonel Romeo Caramat oversaw the bloodiest day in the blood-soaked war on drugs in the Philippines 32 people killed in 24 hours in the province north of Manila where he was police chief in 2017. Now the head of drug enforcement for the Ph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020