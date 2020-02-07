Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women T20 World Cup could revolutionise game even further: Harmanpreet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:58 IST
Women T20 World Cup could revolutionise game even further: Harmanpreet

Performances of the teams have gone better and better in the last two years and the upcoming women T20 World Cup has the potential to revolutionise the game even further, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Friday. India, though, have struggled to put competitive scores in the ongoing tri-series in Australia, suffering back-to-back defeats against the hosts and England.

They are in a must-win situation against the hosts here on Saturday. Even a win doesn't guarantee India's place in the final as it will depend on the outcome of the game between England and Australia. In a column for the ICC, Harmanpreet wrote how women's T20 cricket has come a long way in the last two years.

"It wasn't so long ago that a par score in T20 cricket was 120 or 130. Now, that's not enough. Teams are looking much more confident and trying to get bigger scores on the board," said Harmanpreet. "It's that change in the mindset that means performances are getting better across the board and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 has the potential to revolutionise the game even further."

The tournament begins in Australia on February 21. "If I look back two years, India's 50-over side was doing well and our T20 was struggling. But in the past two years, we have transformed as a T20 team and are very positive going to Australia.

"When you look at the other teams competing in the World Cup, they're all looking in good shape ahead of the tournament. All of the teams have strengths – but so do we. Our strength is spin," said Haramanpreet. She said that tri-series will help the team management find the best combination for the T20 World Cup.

"Our bowlers are always looking for the wicket-taking delivery and when we have our backs to the wall," she said. While spinners have been doing the job for the team, the batters, especially the middler-order, needs to up its game.

"We haven't always managed to deliver on our potential as a team and winning games is always about how well you're able to execute your skills. "In recent series wins over South Africa and the West Indies, we played to our full potential and that helped us get positive results. If we give 100 per cent as a collective, results take care of themselves," said the skipper.

Harmanpreet also promised that 16-year-old Richa Ghosh will get a game in the tri-series. India have only one league game left to try out Ghosh, touted as the next big thing in women's cricket alongside opener Shafali Verma, who is also 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa embarks on 4-day state visit to India

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday embarked on a four-day state visit to India where he would hold talks on a number of key areas including trade, defence and maritime security cooperation. The visit, beginning February 7...

Woman killed in Navi Mumbai, BJP leaders meet top cop

Senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday met Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar and asked him to speed up probe into the killing of a woman in Panvel. The woman, identified as Sharda Mali 55, was killed in Dundre village on Thu...

Trapped in Bali, Chinese tourists extend holiday on coronavirus concerns

Steven Gu, a Chinese tourist on the Indonesian island of Bali, was supposed to fly back last month from his holiday to his home town in Jiangsu province to celebrate the Lunar New Year.But when he learned about the coronavirus outbreak in C...

Nepal gifts 100,000 masks to China to help overcome shortage

Nepal on Friday gifted 100,000 protective masks to China which is battling against the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives. The decision to gift the masks came in the backdrop of its shortage in China.Foreign Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020