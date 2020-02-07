Chile consumer prices rise in January, annual inflation hits 3.5%

Chile consumer prices rose 0.6% in January, the government's statistics agency said on Friday, pushed upwards by a rise in food and transportation costs following several months of protests.

Annual inflation hit 3.5%, rising to the upper end of the central bank's 2% to 4% range.

