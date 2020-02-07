Left Menu
  Cape Town
  07-02-2020
Proteas pledge 50,000 Rand for Solo Nqweni's rehabilitation
The South African cricketers have pledged 50,000 Rand to help the rehabilitation of Solo Nqweni. In July 2019, whilst playing club cricket in Scotland, Nqweni was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre, a rare but serious auto-immune disorder whereby the immune system attacks the nervous system.

"After five months in intensive care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary hospital, Solo returned home in January to undergo rehabilitation in Johannesburg. The cost of rehabilitation is significant and various fund-raising initiatives have been launched to assist Solo," the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) said in a statement. "Through the good and the difficult times, players always stand together and this is no different. The decision to stand by Solo, as part of the cricket family was an easy one to make," Test captain Faf du Plessis said.

Quinton de Kock, the ODI captain, said, "On behalf of the Proteas, we would like to wish Solo all the best with his rehabilitation and we hope to see him on the field in the future." Nqweni played for South Africa U19 in 2012 and has been contracted to Eastern Province and the Warriors franchise since. (ANI)

