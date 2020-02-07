Indian women team withdraws from Badminton Asian Championships
Indian women's team has withdrawn from the upcoming Badminton Asian Championships citing health apprehension due to the coronavirus outbreak, said the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday.
Indian women's team has withdrawn from the upcoming Badminton Asian Championships citing health apprehension due to the coronavirus outbreak, said the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday. The Badminton Asian Championships will be held in Manila, Philippines, from February 11-16.
BAI had reached out to the concerned authorities in Badminton Asia (BA) for assurances regarding the current situation and necessary health advisory and precautionary measures taken. The men's team will participate in the event after the assurance from the organisers.
"After receiving complete assurance from BA, BAI had discussed the same with the Indian squad. The men's team agreed to travel and confirmed their participation. However, the women's team was withdrawn owing to concerns showed by parents and players. The men's team will be leaving for Manila on February 9 midnight," said Ajay Kumar Singhania, general secretary, BAI. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Badminton Association of India
- Badminton Asia
- Manila
- Philippines
ALSO READ
Fourth edition of Indian Women's League to kick-off at Bengaluru
Indian mission in China cancels Republic day celebration over coronavirus outbreak
Indian embassy in Beijing cancels Republic Day ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian embassy in Beijing cancels Republic Day ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak in China
Strong India, Singapore ties will do more for region: Indian envoy