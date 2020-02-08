Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  08-02-2020
  • Created: 08-02-2020 01:00 IST
Did cheating help the Houston Astros win the 2017 World Series? A.J. Hinch, who was fired as manager over the illegal sign-stealing operation used during his team’s championship season, acknowledged it’s a fair question, and said we may never know. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/

NBA roundup: Bucks, Giannis avenge earlier loss to 76ers Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 36 points, 20 rebounds and six assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks avenged a Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-101 victory on Thursday.

TENNIS-FEDCUP/ Osaka suffers woeful Fed Cup return

(Reuters) - Naomi Osaka’s return to Japan’s Fed Cup team after a year’s absence turned sour on Friday as the world number 10 suffered a thrashing at the hands of Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo. UPCOMING

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-BGN/REPORT Soccer- Italy - Serie A - Italy - AS Roma v Bologna

AS Roma host Bologna in a Serie A match. 7 Feb 19:45 ET

SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-FCB/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against coach Quique Setien's former club Real Betis with the club struggling both on and off the pitch. Barca were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday two days after their talisman Lionel Messi publicly criticised the club's sporting director Eric Abidal. Messi stated that the club's hierarchy, not the players, should take responsibility for sacking Ernesto Valverde last month. 8 Feb

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/ (PREVIEW) Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group stage preview

The group stage of the Asia's most prestigious club competition, already disrupted by security concerns in Iran and the coronavirus, will get underway on Monday. 8 Feb

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Crystal Palace

8 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Atalanta Fiorentina host Atalanta in a Serie A match.

8 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT/HONDA (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Brazil - Japan's Keisuke Honda presented as Botafogo player Botafogo presents new signing Keisuke Honda at the club's Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

8 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-VAL/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Getafe v Valencia Getafe face Valencia in La Liga.

8 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-TOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Toulouse Marseille play Toulouse in French Ligue 1.

8 Feb 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford 8 Feb 17:30 ET, 22:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. 8 Feb 17:30 ET, 22:30 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-NZL-IND/ Cricket-New Zealand v India one-day international

New Zealand host India in the second match of their one-day international series in Auckland. 8 Feb

CRICKET-T20/BIG BASH Cricket-Big Bash League final

Inaugural champions Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Stars in Saturday's final of the Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground even though the threat of rain looms large over the contest. 8 Feb

GOLF-PROAM/ Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am third round

Coverage of third round from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. 8 Feb

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week two

The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrap-up after the final match of the round. 8 Feb

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-WAL/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Wales

Ireland will host defending champions Wales in a Six Nations encounter in Dublin after both sides won on the opening weekend. 8 Feb 14:15 ET, 19:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-ENG/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v England

8 Feb 16:45 ET, 21:45 GMT FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX)

Four Continents Figure Skating Championships Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

13:00 Ladies’ Single Free Skating 18:15 Pairs Free Skating

8 Feb 04:00 ET, 09:00 GMT TENNIS-FEDCUP/

Tennis-Fed Cup qualifiers We will wrap up the action from the eight qualifiers to decide which nations join France, Australia, Czech Republic and Hungary in the inaugural 12-nation finals in Budapest in April.

7 Feb 20:00 ET

