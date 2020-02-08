Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jets look for success at home against Senators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 01:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 01:11 IST
Jets look for success at home against Senators
Image Credit: Pexels

The Winnipeg Jets are seeking both critical points and some relief on home ice as they begin a pivotal six-game homestand on Saturday afternoon against the visiting Ottawa Senators. The Jets enter Saturday's action one point behind the Calgary Flames for a wild-card playoff slot, though without much margin for error in a tightly packed Western Conference. Winnipeg is one of five teams within eight points of Calgary.

Under these circumstances, Winnipeg would normally welcome six straight home games against teams that aren't currently in playoff positions. However, a lack of success in home games is a prime reason why the Jets find themselves in such a battle to reach the postseason. The Jets are 2-7-2 over their last 11 home dates and have an overall home record of 12-12-3 for the season. By comparison, the Jets posted a 25-12-4 record on home ice during the entire 2018-19 season.

Given these struggles at home, Winnipeg forward Andrew Copp admitted "we kind of felt like we had to get this one on the road" Thursday in the Jets' 4-2 win over the Blues in St. Louis. "We've got to right the ship a little bit at home here," Copp said, describing the upcoming homestand as "six big ones."

"It's going to be really important for us to get a lot of those possible points," he added. The Senators haven't been welcome guests in Winnipeg, as Ottawa has a 7-2-0 record in its last nine away games against the Jets.

Ottawa is hoping that form continues as the club tries to snap out of a major slump. The Senators are 2-7-7 over their last 16 games and are in the midst of a four-game (0-2-2) winless streak. Thursday's 4-1 home loss to the Colorado Avalanche saw the Senators go without a shot on net until the 18:41 minute mark of the first period. By that point, Ottawa was already behind after a Ron Hainsey turnover led to a goal from Colorado's Valeri Nichushkin.

"We just couldn't execute a breakout, couldn't make any plays," Hainsey told Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen, pointing to his giveaway as "a perfect example" of the Senators' early problems. "If I make a play, (Anthony Duclair) is wide open, and I just don't get it to him. Instead of a rush for us, it ends up burning us," Hainsey said.

Marcus Hogberg saved 30 of 34 shots in the losing effort and is likely to be back in the crease on Saturday. Vladislav Namestnikov missed the Colorado game due to a lower-body injury suffered while blocking a shot during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Namestnikov's status is day-to-day and he could return to the lineup against Winnipeg.

The Jets could also be short a player Saturday due to a blocked shot, as defenseman Luca Sbisa (lower-body injury) left Thursday's game in the second period and did not return. Since the Jets also host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit will likely split goaltending duties over the back-to-back games. Brossoit could be the favorite to start against Ottawa, considering the relatively brief turn-around time between Thursday evening's game in St. Louis and Saturday's matinee start.

Brossoit has an 0-4-0 record and .875 save percentage over his last seven outings, while regular starter Hellebuyck has been on a hot streak. Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 37 shots against the Blues, improving his save percentage to .947 over his last three games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Memories can become distorted, defense expert says at Weinstein rape trial

A psychology professor called by the defense as an expert witness at the New York rape trial of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein testified on Friday that peoples memories can become distorted. Professor Elizabeth Loftus, a human memory expe...

France must put gene-edited crops under GMO rules this year-court

The French government must in the coming months change its policy on crops developed using a breeding technique called mutagenesis to adhere to stricter rules for genetically modified organisms GMOs, a court ruled on Friday. The decision by...

US offers USD 100 mln to China, others to fight coronavirus

The United States will offer up to USD 100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.This commitment -- along with the hundreds of millions generously ...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key fact about canoeing at the 2020 Tokyo Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Canoeing is divided between slalom and sprint events, using canoes and kayaks. Here are some key facts about Olympic canoeIntroduced Sprint canoe first featured as an exhibition event in the 1924 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020