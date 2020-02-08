Left Menu
Eagles hire former players Sproles, Celek, Barwin

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 02:39 IST
The Philadelphia Eagles announced several changes to their football operations on Friday, including the hiring of former players in running back Darren Sproles, tight end Brent Celek and linebacker Connor Barwin. Sproles and Celek will each be personnel consultants, while Barwin was named special assistant to the general manager.

Sproles, 36, announced his retirement in December, after he had already landed on injured reserve with a torn right hip flexor muscle. He spent the last six seasons with the Eagles, following three years with the New Orleans Saints (2011-13) and six with the then-San Diego Chargers (2005-10). Celek, 35, last played in 2017. He retired following the Eagles' Super Bowl LII title, ending an 11-year career spent entirely in Philadelphia.

Barwin, 33, retired after the 2018 season. He spent his final two years with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, after four years with the Eagles (2013-16) and four with the Houston Texans (2009-12). Among other moves Friday, Tom Hunkele was named the Eagles' director of sports medicine, Ted Rath was named director of sports performance and Jeremiah Washburn was moved from advance projects coordinator to director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant.

Hunkele spent the last 14 years with the Minnesota Vikings, and Rath spent the last three years with the Rams. Washburn joined the Eagles in 2019. --Field Level Media

