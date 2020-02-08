Heat All-Star Butler sidelined with shoulder ailment

Miami Heat All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler will miss Friday's contest against the Sacramento Kings due to a strained right shoulder and might not play again prior to the All-Star break. An MRI exam ruled out a serious injury, but Butler could miss three additional games prior to the break. The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 in Chicago.

"Jimmy, the good news is his MRI came back clean," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after Friday's shootaround in Sacramento. "Right now, the next step is just treatment and rest, which he's doing. And we'll treat it day to day. We'll see. "We're not sending him back (to Miami). That doesn't mean he'll play, necessarily. To me, those are always good signs."

Butler injured the shoulder during Wednesday's 128-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Butler, 30, is averaging 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in his first season with the Heat.

Spoelstra said reserve guard Tyler Herro (foot) will also sit out for the second straight contest.

