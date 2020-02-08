Left Menu
Report: OF Pence returning to Giants

  Reuters
  San Francisco
  08-02-2020
  • Created: 08-02-2020 06:54 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SFGiants)

Outfielder Hunter Pence is returning to the San Francisco Giants, multiple outlets reported on Friday. The deal is pending a physical and hasn't been confirmed by the Giants.

Pence, who turns 37 in April, was part of San Francisco's World Series-winning teams in 2012 and 2014. He was a highly popular player during his 6 1/2 seasons with the club and was a National League All-Star in 2014. Pence experienced a disappointing 2018 campaign with the Giants when he batted .226 with four homers and 24 RBIs and the team wasn't interested in re-signing him.

But Pence bounced back strong with the Texas Rangers last season, batting .297 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 83 games. He earned his fourth career All-Star berth. Overall, Pence has a .280 average with 242 homers and 936 RBIs in 1,690 games over 13 seasons. He also has played for the Houston Astros (2007-11) and Philadelphia Phillies (2011-12).

The Giants also signed speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton (299 career steals) and right-hander Nick Vincent (3.32 career ERA) to minor league contracts. Both players will receive invitations to spring training.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

