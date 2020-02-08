Left Menu
Report: Astros' sign-stealing extended to road games, too

  Reuters
  New York
  Updated: 08-02-2020 08:00 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 07:49 IST
Report: Astros' sign-stealing extended to road games, too
The Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme was an elaborate procedure that extended to road games as well as home games, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. In an extensive look into the scandal that cost Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch their jobs, the Journal detailed the origins and execution of the plan the Astros front office reportedly referred to as "Codebreaker."

Derek Vigoa, at the time a front office intern but now the Astros' senior manager for team operations, reportedly devised an Excel-based program for deciphering the signs of the opposing catcher. A Major League Baseball investigation found that the Astros illegally stole signs during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Houston won the World Series in 2017.

Luhnow and Hinch were each handed one-year suspensions by MLB after the probe was completed on Jan. 13, and both men were fired by Astros owner Jim Crane later that day. According to the Journal, Astros director of advance information, Tom Koch-Weser maintained that Luhnow was in the know on the operation, and emails seen by MLB investigators were sent to Luhnow regarding "Codebreaker."

Koch-Weser also stated that Luhnow would make comments such as, "You guys Codebreaking?" while visiting the team clubhouse on road trips, but Luhnow denied knowing that the program was being used in-game. The former GM said that he thought the sign-stealing was only being done after games, which would be legal under baseball rules.

The Journal reported that Astros pro scouting analysis manager Matt Hogan told MLB investigators that staffers wanted Luhnow to know of Codebreaker: "It would have been something to show we were working and get validation of our work." Per emails seen by MLB investigators, the Astros staffers involved in the scheme referred to their sign-stealing as "dark arts."

According to MLB's report, after Astros staffers cracked an opposing team's signs during home games, Houston players would bang on a trash can in a tunnel leading to the field to alert batters when an off-speed pitch was coming. Hinch's first interview since his firing aired Friday on MLB Network. Speaking with Tom Verducci, Hinch accepted the blame for the sign-stealing, even though MLB's report had indicated that he was opposed to the scheme. Hinch reportedly smashed TV monitors used in the operation, but he stated that he should have done more to stop the cheating.

"I hit (the monitor). With a bat. I didn't like it," he said. "In hindsight, I would have a meeting. I should have had a meeting and addressed it face-forward and really ended it. Leadership to me is often about what you preach. Your pillars of what you believe in. Leadership is also about what you tolerate. And I tolerated too much. And that outburst ... I wanted to let people know that I didn't like it. I should have done more. I should have addressed it more directly. "I mean, it's complicated when you're talking about a team and all the inner workings of a team, but in reality I just feel like I could have done more looking back, especially feeling like the leader I am in 2019 vs. where I was in 2017 and where I've grown. But it's always easier to look back and wish you could have done more."

Hinch refused to answer whether Astros players wore buzzers in 2019 to alert them to certain pitches, as was rumored after the scandal broke last month.

