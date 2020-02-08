Lyon are a solid outfit: Kimpembe ahead of clash

Ahead of the clash against Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Presnel Kimpembe said their opponents are a solid outfit with quality players and his club will have to be focused throughout the game. "They are a solid outfit. We know them well and they have quality players, even if they have lost to important elements to injury. They have brought players in and I don't think they are any weaker," the club's official website quoted Kimpembe as saying.

"We have a lot of respect for Lyon and they are one of the best teams in the league. We will have to be focused and disciplined throughout the 90 minutes," he added. Kimpembe had led the team against Nantes on February 5. PSG secured a 2-1 win in the Ligue 1 match and Kimpembe said it was an honour to captain the team.

"My status has changed and I'm very proud of being an important player here. But I have also kept my head on my shoulders. I have new responsabilities but I want to be captain of this side, even if I know the real captain is Thiago and then Marquinhos. It's always an honour to be captain of this team," he said. (ANI)

