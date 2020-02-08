Ashleigh Gardner smashes career-best score

Australia women's Ashleigh Gardner on Saturday smashed her career-best score during a match against India in the ongoing Tri-Series. Gardner played a knock of 93 runs, her highest international score, to help her side post a massive total of 173 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Radha Yadav dismissed Gardner in the 17th over as the batter gave away an easy catch to Deepti Sharma.

India had won the toss and asked Australia to bat first. Australia made the best use of the opportunity and set a ginormous target for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. However, India played brilliantly while chasing the target and won the match by seven wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

