Eriksson Ek's last-minute goals lifts Wild past Stars

  California
  Updated: 08-02-2020 10:35 IST
  Created: 08-02-2020 10:21 IST
Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek scored the second of his two goals with 25.7 seconds left in regulation, and the visiting Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night. After a big battle on the end boards behind Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, Eriksson Ek collected a miss by Jonas Brodin and wrapped the puck around past Bishop for the game-winning tally.

Minnesota rebounded from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Stars for the third time in four meetings and win the season series. Ryan Donato scored, Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots and the Wild won their third straight and sixth of their last eight.

Joe Pavelski tallied on the power play, Denis Gurianov added a goal and Bishop made 27 saves and also contributed his second assist this season on Gurianov's tally. Wild forward Zach Parise skated in his 1,000th career game. The Minneapolis native became the 347th player (344th skater) and eighth Minnesotan to reach the milestone.

Playing their sole road contest over a 12-game stretch, the Wild put themselves in a hole early by committing the first three penalties of the game -- all in the opening 15:28 of the period in a fast-paced start by both clubs. Just 14 seconds after a hooking penalty by Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon -- Minnesota's second infraction -- Pavelski found a rebound in front of Dubnyk and buried his 12th tally with 4:32 remaining in the frame.

The Wild's anemic penalty-kill unit entered the game ranked last in the NHL and continued to struggle, and the Stars led 1-0 as the first period ended -- just the second time in the last 21 games they have held a lead after 20 minutes. Gurianov wired a one-timer from the right dot at 2:51 of the second for his fourth goal in six games. His 15th tally tied him for the team lead and was his club-best 11th on home ice.

But the Wild tied it at 2 when Eriksson Ek scored his fifth at 8:25 as a puck hit his skate, bounced in the blue paint and went in, and Donato zipped in a sharp-angle marker at 12:09 for his 10th. Dallas right winger Alexander Radulov was not on the bench in the third period and did not return to play after colliding with Gurianov near center ice in the second.

