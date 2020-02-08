Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and New Zealand
Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.
New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill run out (SN Thakur/Rahul) 79
Henry Nicholls lbw b Chahal 41 Tom Blundell c Navdeep Saini b SN Thakur 22
Ross Taylor not out 73 Tom Latham lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 7
James Neesham run out (Ravindra Jadeja) 3 Colin de Grandhomme c Shreyas Iyer b SN Thakur 5
Mark Chapman c & b Chahal 1 Tim Southee c Navdeep Saini b Chahal 3
Kyle Jamieson not out 25 Extras: 14 (B-4, LB-4, W-6) 14
Total: (For 8 wkts, 50 Overs) 273 Fall of Wickets: 93-1, 142-2, 157-3, 171-4, 175-5, 185-6, 187-7, 197-8
Bowler: Shardul Thakur 10-1-60-2, Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-64-0, Navdeep Saini 10-0-48-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-58-3, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-35-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK
