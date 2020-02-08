Left Menu
Dale Steyn returns as South Africa announce squad for T20I series against England

South Africa's Dale Steyn is set to make a return as the pacer has been named in the squad announced for the three-match T20I series against England.

South Africa's Dale Steyn. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's Dale Steyn is set to make a return as the pacer has been named in the squad announced for the three-match T20I series against England. Steyn is making a comeback to the international cricket after nearly a year as he was recovering from a recurring shoulder injury. He last featured for South Africa in March last year.

Pite van Biljon and Sisanda Magala have got maiden call-ups. Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, said they gave the captaincy to Quinton de Kock because of his 'exemplary leadership' against India.

"We are pleased with the group that we have selected for this upcoming T20 series against England. We have once again taken the opportunity to reward some of the hard workers of our domestic franchise system while some of our key senior players continue with their much-needed rest period and we have again, put our faith in Quinton (de Kock) to lead this group of exciting cricketers, picking up where he left off in India where he showed exemplary leadership," CSA's official website quoted Smith as saying. Smith further stated that they have started the process of identifying players for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"With a T20 World Cup not too far away, we have begun the process of identifying several players whom we will be looking at over a period of time and hope that by the time September comes along, we will have the best possible squad of 15 representing South Africa," he said. The first T20I between South Africa and England will be played on February 12.

South Africa's squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen. (ANI)

