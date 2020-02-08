Scoreboard
India Innings:
Prithvi Shaw b Jamieson 24 Mayank Agarwal c Ross Taylor b Bennett 3
Virat Kohli b Southee 15 Shreyas Iyer c Latham b Bennett 52
Lokesh Rahul b de Grandhomme 4 Kedar Jadhav c Henry Nicholls b Southee 9
Ravindra Jadeja c de Grandhomme b Neesham 55 Shardul Thakur b de Grandhomme 18
Navdeep Saini b Jamieson 45 Yuzvendra Chahal run out 10
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 Extras: (b 0, lb 4, w 12, nb 0, p 0) 16
Total: (10 wkts, 48.3 overs) 251 Fall of Wickets: 21-1, 34-2, 57-3, 71-4, 96-5, 129-6, 153-7, 229-8, 251-9, 251-10.
Bowlers: Hamish Bennett 9-0-58-2, Tim Southee 10-1-41-2, Kyle Jamieson 10-1-42-2, Colin de Grandhomme 10-1-54-2, James Neesham 9.3-0-52-1. ATK BS BS
