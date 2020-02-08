Left Menu
  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 08-02-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  Created: 08-02-2020 17:45 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours:

EXPECTED STOTRIES: *Report of FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium.

*Report of ISL match between ATK and Odisha. *Report of I-League match between NEROCA and TRAU.

*Report of I-League match between Gokulam and Real Kashmir. *Report of Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-2ND LD IND Middle-order flops as India lose ODI series to New Zealand

By Chetan Narula Auckland, Feb 8 (PTI) New Zealand exorcised the ghost of a nightmarish T20 whitewash with a series-clinching 22-run victory against India in the second ODI on Saturday as the visitors paid the price for poor shot selection.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI

One day cricket in this calendar year is not as relevant as T20s and Tests: Kohli Auckland, Feb 8 (PTI) The high-flying Indians have been brought down by the Kiwis in the ODIs but an unperturbed Virat Kohli says this format is not much relevant this year, referring to the fast-approaching T20 World Cup and the engrossing fight for World Test championship.

SPO-CRI-IND-JAMIESON

Surreal to get man-of-the-match on debut: Kyle Jamieson Auckland, Feb 8 (PTI) New Zealand's debutant pacer Kyle Jamieson has called his maiden international game surreal after he won the 'man-of-the-match' in their 22-run win over India on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-FINAL

U-19 World Cup final: India overwhelming favourites as buoyant Bangladesh eye history Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 8 (PTI) Defending champions India are overwhelming favourites to win a record fifth U-19 World Cup title here on Sunday but a tough fight is expected from first-timers Bangladesh in an all-Asian final.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOM

India's batting finally fires as team outplays Australia to stay alive in women's tri-series Melbourne, Feb 8 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime half-century as India finally produced a good batting display to record a seven-wicket win over Australia here on Saturday, keeping their hopes alive for a place in the final of the women's T20 tri-series.

SPO-TT-SATHIYAN

Sathiyan strikes deal to play in Japan's premier TT league New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) World number 30 G Sathiyan on Saturday became the first Indian to sign for Japan's premier table tennis league -- the T League.

SPO-BOX-IND

Chauhan, Gulia win silver medals as Indian boxers bag 5 medals in Hungary New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) President's Cup silver medallist Gaurav Chauhan (91kg) and former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) claimed a silver each as India finished their campaign with five medals at the 64th Bocskai Memorial tournament at Debrecen in Hungary.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-IND-MOOD

Day Off: India U-19s relax by visiting Mandela Square ahead of World Cup final By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Indian Under-19 squad got a well deserved two-day break ahead of the World Cup final, using the downtime to visit the iconic Nelson Mandela Square and Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.

SPO-CRI-AUS-WOM-TROPHY Australia presented with ICC Women's Championship trophy

Melbourne, Feb 8 (PTI) Australia were on Saturday presented with the ICC Women's Championship trophy, which they have retained by taking a winning lead in the eight-team ODI competition played from 2017 to 2020.

SPO-CRI-IND A Rain washes out day 2 of unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A

Lincoln (New Zealand), Feb 8 (PTI) Not a single ball could be bowled as rain washed out the second day's play of the four-day unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-PAK-MOIN Kohli is only batsman in current generation destined to be a legend: Moin Khan

Karachi, Feb 8 (PTI) Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Moin Khan believes Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only batsman among the current generation who is destined to break many more records and become a legend.

SPO-CRI-JAMSHED-FIXING Nasir Jamshed sentenced to 17 months in jail after admitting to PSL bribery charges

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in jail for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in which he conspired to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

