Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramapging Mohun Bagan aim to build lead vs Punjab FC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 18:25 IST
Ramapging Mohun Bagan aim to build lead vs Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan will look to consolidate their position atop the points standings in their bid for a second title when they face Punjab FC in a top-of-the-table I-League clash here on Sunday. Mohun Bagan, the 2014-15 champions, who will play as a merged team with ATK in Indian Super League from 2020-21, have a healthy six-point lead over Punjab at the halfway stage.

Unbeaten in eight matches, the Kolkata giants can retain their six-point lead by simply avoiding a defeat, but it is Punjab who cannot afford to lose and fall nine points behind. "This is a nine-point game for us," Punjab FC head coach Yan Law said on the eve of the match.

"We need to win and bring the gap to three points. A draw will also not satisfy us." The Punjab outfit have bolstered their squad with the likes of former India defender Nirmal Chettri, attacking midfielder Alwyn George and former Mohun Bagan captain Eze Kingsley in their ranks.

"We've worked hard, signed some new players and stabilized the team even more. So we are going all out and make sure we take all three points from this fixture, and make us sure title contenders," Law added. At the Mariners' camp, it has been sunny days as with every match, they have put up strong performances.

The league leaders were without the services of defender Daniel Cyrus in their 3-2 win over Chennai City in their last match. His absence coincided with the team conceding two goals for the first time in eight games, since their last defeat (2-4) to Churchill Brothers in December last year.

Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna provided an injury update on Cyrus and said, "He is feeling better with each passing day but we will reassess and he will play against Punjab only if he is at 100 per cent." Speaking about their Sunday's challengers, he added, "Punjab is a very good team. They are playing some very good football and have some great individuals. It's going to be a tough match but we are ready for the challenge."

The stats make very good reading for Mohun Bagan. In seven I-League encounters between the two sides, Mohun Bagan have won four and drawn two, losing just once.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal govt withdraws pool car circular issued to schools

The West Bengal government on Saturday withdrew the notification that mandated car pool and bus services for ferrying students in 26 schools of the city. State education minister Partha Chatterjee said the circular was issued by the offici...

J-K admin sanctions Rs 25 crore for 125 community bunkers in Kupwara, Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for construction of 125 community bunkers in areas vulnerable to cross-border shelling in districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, officials said on Saturday.To safeguard human live...

Dhankhar hopeful that TMC govt will focus on his critical

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said he hopes that the TMC government in the state will focus on his critical comments though they were not part of his customary address to the Assembly at the beginning of the budget sessi...

Delhi records voter turnout of 57 pc till 6 pm; figure likely to rise: Poll official

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 57.06 pc till 6 pm, even as polling at some booths was underway and the figure is likely to rise, Delhis Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Saturday.Polling officially ends at 6 pm. But voters, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020