SAI face Haryana in women's hockey Nationals final

Sports Authority of India will take on Haryana in the final of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship (A Division) on Sunday. In the first semi-finals, Sports Authority of India (SAI) edged past Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 2-1 in a shoot-out after both teams failed to find the net in regular time.

Simta Minz converted both her penalties for SAI, while Sadhna Sengar was the only one to find the net for Madhya Pradesh. In second semi-finals, which was also a hard fought affair, Haryana beat Maharashtra 3-2.

Devika Sen (23rd, 54th) starred for Haryana, scoring a brace. Deepika (6th) opened the score sheet for Haryana from a penalty corner. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (12th) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (53rd) scored a goal each for Maharashtra.

