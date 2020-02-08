Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Honda hopes to bring back glory days to Botafogo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 23:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 23:36 IST
Soccer-Honda hopes to bring back glory days to Botafogo
Honda, who played for clubs in Italy, Russia, Australia, Mexico, and Japan in a globe-trotting career, joined from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda hopes he can help Botafogo rediscover some of their past glories after he joined the Brazilian Serie A club last week. Botafogo has in recent years been in the shadow of Rio rivals Flamengo, Vasco da Gama and Fluminense.

Although they captured the Rio State Championship for the 21st time in 2018, they have not claimed the Serie A title since 1995 and have never won the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club competition. Honda said he hopes to bring about a more successful spell at the club.

"That is a great opportunity for me and for everyone here," Honda was quoted as saying by globoesport.com. "We can all work to improve together. I want to contribute with my experience."

Honda was greeted by thousands of ecstatic fans at the Rio airport on Friday and the 33-year-old said he had never witnessed such a passionate welcome. Thousands more turned out at Botafogo's home ground to see him at an official presentation on Saturday.

Honda, who played for clubs in Italy, Russia, Australia, Mexico, and Japan in a globe-trotting career, joined from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem. Local media reported that he had signed an 11-month deal. He has an option to leave after the Tokyo Olympics concludes in August. Honda did not say whether he plans to play in the Games as one of the team's over-aged players.

Honda is not expected to make his Botafogo debut until the end of February. Fans hope he can help Botafogo win the Rio state championship that kicked off last month and also halt the march of Rio rivals Flamengo, who dominated Brazilian football last year, winning the Serie A and the Copa Libertadores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

UPDATE 1-New cases of coronavirus infections rise in China after 2-day decline

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

TMC MLA murder case: BJP MP grilled by West Bengal CID

The West Bengal CID grilled BJP Lok Sabha MP from Ranaghat constituency Jagannath Sarkar on Saturday in connection with its ongoing investigation into the killing of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas, sources said. The BJP leader was g...

Assembly polls: 3 minority-dominated seats witness highest voter turnout in Delhi

Three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, polls officials said. According to the data shared by officials, Mustafabad in northeast...

Delhi Police SI shoots woman cop dead, kills self

A 26-year-old sub-inspector SI of the Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide after shooting dead a woman SI, who was also his batchmate, near Rohini East Metro station in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. Preeti Ahlawat 26...

U.S., Afghan forces come under attack in eastern Afghanistan -U.S. official

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, a U.S. official in Kabul said. Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said a combined U.S. and Afghan force conducting an operation in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020