Coyle scores twice as Bruins extend dominance of Coyotes

  • Updated: 09-02-2020 04:56 IST
  • Created: 09-02-2020 04:26 IST
The Bruins went down a defenseman late in the first period when Jeremy Lauzon has assessed a major penalty on a hit to the head of Derek Stepan at 19:39. Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

Charlie Coyle scored twice and Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance of the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday. Jake DeBrusk also scored, and David Pastrnak had two assists as the Bruins extended their winning streak to six. Tuukka Rask stopped 29 shots for Boston and improved to 12-0-6 at home.

Phil Kessel and Jakob Chychrun scored for the Coyotes, who have lost 10 of their last 12. Adin Hill, a late replacement for originally scheduled starter Antti Raanta, had 29 saves for Arizona. The Bruins have now won 16 consecutive games against the Coyotes dating back to October 2010. Boston completed a season sweep, having beaten Arizona on the road in the second game of the season.

The Bruins went down a defenseman late in the first period when Jeremy Lauzon has assessed a major penalty on a hit to the head of Derek Stepan at 19:39. The Coyotes capitalized on the long power play, with Kessel taking advantage of a puck that leaked his way on the right side at 3:26 of the second. Then came the Bruins' comeback. Coyle got Boston on the board four seconds after a power-play expired off a backhand feed from David Krejci at 6:50, and Bergeron struck six seconds into a power play at 12:06 on a tip of a Pastrnak one-timer.

The Bruins were on the power play again when DeBrusk made it 3-1 on a tip of a Pastrnak shot that bounced off Hill and in at 14:35. The Coyotes got within 3-2 when Chychrun went top shelf 26 seconds into the third but couldn't find the equalizer, Coyle putting the game away with an empty-netter with 49 seconds remaining.

Prior to the game, Boston honored captain Zdeno Chara on ice for playing 1,000 games with the Bruins and 1,500 in the NHL. He reached both milestones earlier this season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

