Japanese teenager Rika Kihira overcame a lapse in concentration midway through her performance to top the women's free program and successfully defend her title at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Saturday. Having opened with a triple Salchow, the 17-year-old could only single the triple Axel that followed but quickly recovered to hit a triple Axel-double toeloop combination, six triple jumps and level-four spins and footwork to impress the judges. Basketball: China lead the way to Tokyo in women's qualifiers

China secured their slot in this year's women's Tokyo Olympics basketball tournament on Saturday with Canada, France and Nigeria following them through after a day of qualifiers in Europe. Hosts Japan and world champions the United States had already qualified, meaning half of the 12-team field is now decided. French ice federation boss steps down amid sexual abuse scandal

French ice sports federation president Didier Gailhaguet resigned from his position on Saturday amid the sexual abuse scandal in figure skating. French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Monday asked Gailhaguet to resign after several figure skaters claimed they were raped or sexually assaulted when they were minors by former coaches. Monfils to meet Pospisil in Montpellier final

Top seed Gael Monfils beat Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 7-6(4) 6-2 on Saturday to set up a final showdown with Vasek Pospisil at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. Monfils, the champion in 2010 and 2014, fired 12 aces and won 39 out of 48 points on his first serve to charge into the title clash for the fourth time in the tournament. NTSB says Bryant helicopter engines showed no signs of catastrophic internal failure

The engines of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter that crashed into a steep hillside killing basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and 8 others near Calabasas, California on Jan. 26 showed no evidence of a "catastrophic internal failure," the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Friday. The NTSB investigative update said "viewable sections of the engines showed no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure." Switzerland, Spain and Russia through to Fed Cup Finals

Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez caused a huge shock in the Fed Cup qualifiers on Saturday when she beat Swiss world number five Belinda Bencic in Biel but it proved in vain as Switzerland progressed to April's finals. Spain, Belgium, Slovakia, Germany, Russia and Belarus also moved through to the inaugural 12-nation showdown in Budapest. NBA roundup: Beal hits last-second winner for Wizards

Bradley Beal's layup with 0.2 seconds left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 119-118 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Beal took the inbounds pass from Troy Brown Jr. near the foul line with 1.8 seconds left and drove for the layup. The Mavericks' alley-oop attempt at the buzzer failed. Olympic gold medalist Schoeman blames contamination for positive test

South African Olympic swimming gold medalist Roland Schoeman says he still has ambition to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games despite serving a one-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. Governing body FINA said Schoeman tested positive for the prohibited substance GW501516, a hormone and metabolic modulator, at an out-of-competition control on May 18 last year. Sweden's Duplantis soars 6.17m to break pole vault world record

World silver medalist Mondo Duplantis realized a lifetime dream when he broke the pole vault world record on Saturday by soaring 6.17 meters on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland. American-born Swede Duplantis broke Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's record of 6.16m set in February 2014 in Donetsk, Ukraine. U.S., Canada women secure 2020 Olympics berths with wins

Sam Mewis scored a pair of goals to help lead a dominant United States to a 4-0 rout over Mexico, clinching a spot in the 2020 Olympics on Friday.FIFA's No. 1 ranked women's team, the U.S. played up to their lofty status as they blasted Mexico in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying championship.The U.S. advanced to Sunday's final against Canada, also Tokyo-bound after defeating Costa Rica 1-0 in a tight match earlier in the day. The Americans had no such challenge in their home tilt at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

