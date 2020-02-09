Left Menu
Streaking Bruins visit sputtering Red Wings

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 05:51 IST
  • Created: 09-02-2020 05:48 IST
The Bruins have won six straight, including a 4-2 home victory over Arizona on Saturday. Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

The Detroit Red Wings' offense showed signs of life in Buffalo on Thursday. It returned to dormancy in Columbus on Friday. Detroit was blanked for the third time in four games by the Blue Jackets. The Red Wings hope their offense perks up in a home game against Atlantic Division leader Boston on Sunday afternoon. The Bruins have won six straight, including a 4-2 home victory over Arizona on Saturday.

The Wings had just 16 shots on goal in the 2-0 loss at Columbus. They have scored two or fewer goals in nine of their last 11 games. Their record during that span is 1-9-1. "You have to score goals to win and we didn't do that (Friday), we didn't generate enough shots," first-line center Dylan Larkin told NHL.com. "I thought early we passed up a few too many, that was the story of the game."

Larkin produced his first multi-goal game of the season against the Sabres, scoring two in the first period after his team was silenced the previous two games by the New York Rangers and Philadelphia. He also scored during the shootout session of a 4-3 victory. Larkin had just two shots on goal against the Blue Jackets.

"We didn't shoot the puck," coach Jeff Blashill lamented. "If you get the two-on-ones, you've got to shoot the puck. You get opportunities to shoot it, you've got to shoot it. We cost ourselves a too-many-men penalty because we didn't shoot the puck, we didn't get it into an area where we could have shot it. We've just got to be better at that." The line combinations are in a state of flux due to injuries to forwards Anthony Mantha, Filip Zadina and Darren Helm. Mantha's absence has been particularly difficult to overcome. He was the team's leading scorer with 12 goals and 24 points when he suffered a punctured lung and a rib injury after getting pulled down to the ice against Toronto on Dec. 21. Mantha is practicing and could return next week.

Defenseman Madison Bowey left Friday's game during the first period with an undisclosed ailment. The play of 21-year-old blueliner Gustav Lindstrom has been a positive development. He made his NHL debut during the back-to-back and saw 20 minutes of ice time on Friday

The Red Wings recorded one of their 13 victories over the Bruins on Nov. 8. Robby Fabbri scored twice in that 4-2 triumph. This will be the second of four meetings between the clubs. Boston has a quick turnaround after defeating the Coyotes, who scored the first goal of the game early in the second period. The Bruins responded with three unanswered goals for the remainder of the period.

Arizona scored its other goal in the opening minute of the third but the Bruins' defense tightened up and Charlie Coyle's second goal of the game clinched the win. "It wasn't the prettiest win but we got the two points," forward David Pastrnak said to NESN. "We played really good for about 50 minutes. We had a tough break on the first shift in the third period but when all was said and done, we got two points and let's get out of here."

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't concerned when the Coyotes struck first. "Were a veteran group, so we're not going to panic if we give up a goal," he said. "If you get behind one, you've just got to make sure you play a little harder to keep it out of your net and give yourself the best chance to tie the score."

--Field Level Media

