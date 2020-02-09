Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Confident Chiefs enhance title credentials with Crusaders win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 06:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 06:32 IST
Rugby-Confident Chiefs enhance title credentials with Crusaders win

Coach Warren Gatland's early-season confidence in his Waikato Chiefs side after their victory over the defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders has led him to resting three key players for next week's clash with the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

The Chiefs produced another second-half fightback to beat the 10-times champion Crusaders 25-15 in the second week of Super Rugby to highlight their own title credentials. The Hamilton-based side had been tipped pre-season to be the closest challengers to the Crusaders from New Zealand and proved it by weathering a first-half onslaught from Scott Robertson's side before slowly overtaking the visitors in the second.

Gatland has decided to leave captain Sam Cane, centre Anton Lienert-Brown and flyhalf Aaron Cruden in New Zealand for their clash with the Sunwolves in order to prepare for the week four clash with the Australian leading ACT Brumbies at home. "It's important at the start of the season; we need to rotate the squad," Gatland told reporters in Hamilton.

"We need to be giving players in the squad some game time, and making sure that we are prepared for towards the end of the season if we do pick up other injuries." The Sharks, who mauled the Highlanders 42-20 under the roof in Dunedin on Friday, and Stormers also highlighted their own title credentials in what is shaping as a competitive South African conference.

The Stormers, who beat the Wellington Hurricanes 27-0 last week, kept their opposition scoreless for the second successive week with a defence-dominated 13-0 victory over the Bulls in Cape Town. A much improved Hurricanes side, however, went the length of the field with a little over two minutes remaining to set up a match-winning try to replacement scrumhalf Jamie Booth as they beat the Jaguares 26-23 in Buenos Aires.

The Brumbies were the only Australian side to record a win, with their 39-26 victory over the Melbourne Rebels in Canberra on Friday cementing their pre-season favouritism for the Australian title. "It's a good start and ... we've just got to keep building momentum," Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said.

An ill-disciplined Queensland Reds were beaten 27-20 by the Lions in Johannesburg. While the New South Wales Waratahs were dismal in their 32-20 loss to the Auckland Blues, they received some good news with winger Mark Nawaqanitawase cleared of serious injury after he landed awkwardly on his neck when scoring a try.

"He got a bit of a fright but he's walking and talking and being his jovial self in the change room," coach Rob Penney told reporters on Saturday. "It was one of those ones where he got a bit of a fright and came off and he has bounced back."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore issues advisory for financial sector amid higher virus alert level

Singapores central bank on Sunday said it had advised financial institutions in the city-state to take additional measures and precautions after the government raised its coronavirus alert level. Among its recommended measures, the Monetary...

UPDATE 1-Thai mass shooter killed at shopping mall -security sources

Thai security forces on Sunday killed a soldier after he carried out a shooting rampage that left at least 21 people dead, police and military sources said.They said he had been killed at the shopping mall where he was holed up in the north...

Thai mass shooter killed at shopping mall - security sources

Thai security forces on Sunday killed a soldier after he carried out a shooting rampage that left at least 21 people dead, police and military sources said.They said he had been killed at the shopping mall where he was holed up in the north...

Blues to retire Pronger's No. 44

The St. Louis Blues announced Saturday they will retire former defenseman Chris Prongers No. 44 next season. Pronger will become the eighth Blues player to have his number retired. Hell join Al MacInnis No. 2, Bob Gassoff No. 3, Bob Plager ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020