Holiday, Pelicans deny Pacers

  Reuters
  Updated: 09-02-2020 08:53 IST
  Created: 09-02-2020 08:41 IST
Jrue Holiday scored 17 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 124-117 on Saturday night. Holiday, who missed most of the second quarter while getting five stitches to close a cut above his right eye, added 10 assists to get his first double-double since Dec. 13.

JJ Redick scored 23 points, Derrick Favors had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Lonzo Ball scored 15. The Pelicans played without All-Star forward Brandon Ingram and rookie forward Zion Williamson, who both suffered ankle sprains in a 125-119 victory at Chicago on Tuesday.

Jeremy Lamb scored 26 points, T.J. Warren, returning from a three-game absence due to a concussion, added 22 points, Malcolm Brogdon scored 17, Domantas Sabonis had 16 and Myles Turner 10 to lead the Pacers, who lost their fifth consecutive game and fourth straight at home. Pacers guard Victor Oladipo sat out the game because he has not been cleared to play both ends of back-to-back games while he recovers from knee surgery. He played a season-high 28 minutes in a 115-106 home loss against Toronto on Friday.

The Pacers scored the first five points of the third quarter to even the score and set the tone for a back-and-forth period. The lead changed hands four times and there were nine ties before Holiday's three-point play with 0.9 seconds left in the third period gave New Orleans an 88-85 lead.

Indiana scored the first five points of the fourth quarter. The score was tied twice before the Pacers took a four-point lead midway through the quarter. New Orleans scored seven straight points for a 106-103 lead before Indiana scored five straight.

Redick's jumper tied the score and Holiday's 3-pointer gave the Pelicans a 111-108 lead with 4:52 remaining. After Sabonis' basket, Holiday scored seven points during a decisive 9-0 run.

New Orleans took a 31-26 lead at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter before taking a 60-55 lead at halftime.

