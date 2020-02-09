Left Menu
Hintz's OT goal lifts Stars past Blues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 09:29 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as the visiting Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Jamie Benn also scored and Anton Khudobin made 23 saves for the Stars, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit.

Colton Parayko scored twice for the Blues, who are 2-6-1 in their last nine games. Jordan Binnington stopped 31 of 34 shots for the Blues got two power plays early in the first period and converted the second with Parayko's slap shot from the top of the left circle. Robert Thomas earned an assist on the play to run his point streak to six games.

Parayko pushed that lead to 2-0 midway through the period with a slap shot from above the right circle. That was his fourth goal in his last three games. The Stars cut the lead to 2-1 with Benn's power-play goal. The left-wing went to the front of the net to redirect a pass from Mattias Janmark through Binnington with 2:12 left in the period.

Joe Pavelski earned the secondary assist to extend his point streak to five games. Hintz tied the score 2-2 with 6:35 left in the second period, scoring from point-blank range after Corey Perry worked the puck out of the left corner.

After the Blues killed off a penalty that ended regulation play and carried into overtime, Hintz scored a three-on-three goal with a snapshot from the inside of the right circle. John Stevens served as acting Stars coach for interim coach Rick Bowness, who was ill. Alexander Radulov (upper-body injury) missed the game after colliding with teammate Dennis Gurianov on Friday night. Joel Kiviranta replaced Radulov in the lineup.

Injured forward Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) resumed skating with the Blues on Saturday during the game-day skate, but he could miss several more games.

