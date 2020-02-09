Left Menu
Development News Edition

Play-off berth out of their reach, NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC hunt for win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 19:37 IST
Play-off berth out of their reach, NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC hunt for win
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

NorthEast United would look to notch up their elusive third win of this Indian Super League season when they host Jamshedpur FC here on Monday, in a match between two sides who are out of reckoning for a play-off berth. The Guwahati-based side last won a game on November 6, 2019 against Hyderabad FC and since then they have four draws and six defeats to show for.

Their last goal scored from open play was incidentally against Jamshedpur FC when Panagiotis Triadis found a late equalizer. Coach Robert Jarni was disappointed with his team's passing in the final third as their players seem to be all at sea as soon as they reach the opposition's box.

Simon Lundevall is yet to adapt to the Indian conditions since his move from Sweden, while Andy Keogh has hardly had any service. Federico Gallego is not the same player from last season, while Martin Chaves has not scored a goal in 1107 minutes this season. "I really don't know what to say because some of the foreign players who left us, they really played well. It is not easy for our new foreign players to adapt in new conditions. You have to know your teammates, you need months to adapt with the club," said Jarni.

Jamshedpur FC have issues of their own. They started the season in style with back-to-back wins at home, but thereafter, it has gone awry. The injury to Piti and Sergio Castel did not help as they struggled to score goals in their absence. Add to that, the injury to their only recognized centre-back in Tiri in the business end of the season did not help them either. They have come into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-2 defeat in Mumbai where they took the lead only to capitulate in the second half.

Coach Antonio Iriondo needs to ensure that his players give their all and end their campaign on a high. One of the positives for them has been the number of minutes the young players, namely Narender Gahlot, Jitender Singh, Sandip Mandi, Amarjit Singh and Aniket Jadhav, have earned which would only help them in the following season. "Obviously they are very young players, their first experience in the ISL so it is normal that they make some mistakes. Probably it has not been the best for the team in a competitive way, but the development of these players is going to be something great for the team in future. Next year surely they will be very important for the team," said Iriondo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus scare: 6 under home quarantine in Mizoram

The Mizoram government has placed six students, who had recently returned from China, under home quarantine as a part of precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the neighboring country, officials said on Sunday. Blood ...

Woman BJP leader shot dead by husband in Gurgaon

A woman BJP leader from Gurgaon in Haryana was shot dead allegedly by her husband who suspected her of having an illicit relationship, a police official said on Sunday. The woman, state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha, was speaking to her...

9 bus passengers electrocuted to death in Odisha

Nine persons were electrocuted and burnt to death, and 22 others injured, after a portion of a bus came in contact with a power transmission line in the Golanthara area of Odishas Ganjam district on Sunday, officials said. Ganjam District C...

8 arrested in Jodhpur with illegal arms, ammunition

Eight people were arrested with illegal arms and ammunition while they were trying to sell those weapons in different parts of the city on Sunday, the Jodhpur police said. One of the accused, Nehpal Singh, was arrested from Sardarpura with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020