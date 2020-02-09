Bruins' D Lauzon subject of Sunday hearing

Boston defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will have a hearing on Sunday before the NHL Department of Player Safety following a match penalty he received Saturday in the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. He was penalized for an illegal check to the head of Coyotes forward Derek Stepan late in the first period. Stepan left the game but later returned.

An automatic suspension follows a match penalty, and he could face additional discipline. Lauzon, 22, has played in seven games with the Bruins this season. He has one goal and a plus-2 rating.

The Bruins meet the Red Wings in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

