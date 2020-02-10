Sharks aim to continue recent mastery of Flames

The San Jose Sharks bid for their third win of the season against the Calgary Flames when they host their Pacific Division rivals on Monday night. The Sharks hold a pair of 3-1 victories over the Flames, one on Oct. 13 in San Jose and another last Tuesday in Calgary. San Jose has won nine of its last 10 games versus the Flames.

Last Tuesday's result was the first of two consecutive wins for the Sharks. The club earned a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday despite falling behind 2-0 after the first 5:20 of play. "We knew there was plenty of time left. ... We just stuck with it, we didn't panic, we stayed positive, and that's what we have to do in those moments," Timo Meier told NHL.com. "We found a way to turn the game around and came out on top."

San Jose hopes this kind of never-say-die attitude can translate to the season as a whole, as the club continues to try and get back into the playoff race despite losing Tomas Hertl to a season-ending knee injury. Though the Sharks will have to leapfrog most of the Western Conference, the tight nature of the standings allows some room for hope if San Jose can string together a few wins.

The Flames find themselves holding a wild-card position after Saturday's 6-2 rout of the Vancouver Canucks. That victory snapped Calgary's three-game losing streak, and also represented a much-needed offensive breakout. The Flames were outscored 14-6 during those previous three defeats.

Dillon Dube had a goal and two assists against the Canucks, leading a well-rounded Flames' attack. Ten Calgary different players recorded at least one point in the contest. "If you look at the game as a whole, it was probably our most complete game of the year," forward Milan Lucic said. "We talked a lot about (it) the last two or three days, it's just winning one game, you know? Win that one game, get back in the win column, focus on the next one."

One negative from the game was a possible injury to defenseman Travis Hamonic, whose status is unknown for Monday. Hamonic missed much of the second period on Saturday before briefly returning to the ice, and he then didn't play during the third. Elias Lindholm has six points (two goals, four assists) over the course of a six-game point streak. Matthew Tkachuk also has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six games.

Monday marks Calgary's second contest on a four-game road trip, all against Pacific Division opponents. The Flames are 15-12-2 in away games this season. David Rittich, who will likely start for the Flames in goal on Monday, is coming off a solid 25-save performance against Vancouver.

Aaron Dell is the Sharks' probable starter in net. He has turned aside 116 of 124 shots over his last four starts (3-1-0). Patrick Marleau is a goal away from moving into sole position of 25th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list. Marleau has 561 career goals, tied with Hall of Famer Mike Modano.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.