Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharks aim to continue recent mastery of Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 02:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 02:44 IST
Sharks aim to continue recent mastery of Flames
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The San Jose Sharks bid for their third win of the season against the Calgary Flames when they host their Pacific Division rivals on Monday night. The Sharks hold a pair of 3-1 victories over the Flames, one on Oct. 13 in San Jose and another last Tuesday in Calgary. San Jose has won nine of its last 10 games versus the Flames.

Last Tuesday's result was the first of two consecutive wins for the Sharks. The club earned a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday despite falling behind 2-0 after the first 5:20 of play. "We knew there was plenty of time left. ... We just stuck with it, we didn't panic, we stayed positive, and that's what we have to do in those moments," Timo Meier told NHL.com. "We found a way to turn the game around and came out on top."

San Jose hopes this kind of never-say-die attitude can translate to the season as a whole, as the club continues to try and get back into the playoff race despite losing Tomas Hertl to a season-ending knee injury. Though the Sharks will have to leapfrog most of the Western Conference, the tight nature of the standings allows some room for hope if San Jose can string together a few wins.

The Flames find themselves holding a wild-card position after Saturday's 6-2 rout of the Vancouver Canucks. That victory snapped Calgary's three-game losing streak, and also represented a much-needed offensive breakout. The Flames were outscored 14-6 during those previous three defeats.

Dillon Dube had a goal and two assists against the Canucks, leading a well-rounded Flames' attack. Ten Calgary different players recorded at least one point in the contest. "If you look at the game as a whole, it was probably our most complete game of the year," forward Milan Lucic said. "We talked a lot about (it) the last two or three days, it's just winning one game, you know? Win that one game, get back in the win column, focus on the next one."

One negative from the game was a possible injury to defenseman Travis Hamonic, whose status is unknown for Monday. Hamonic missed much of the second period on Saturday before briefly returning to the ice, and he then didn't play during the third. Elias Lindholm has six points (two goals, four assists) over the course of a six-game point streak. Matthew Tkachuk also has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six games.

Monday marks Calgary's second contest on a four-game road trip, all against Pacific Division opponents. The Flames are 15-12-2 in away games this season. David Rittich, who will likely start for the Flames in goal on Monday, is coming off a solid 25-save performance against Vancouver.

Aaron Dell is the Sharks' probable starter in net. He has turned aside 116 of 124 shots over his last four starts (3-1-0). Patrick Marleau is a goal away from moving into sole position of 25th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list. Marleau has 561 career goals, tied with Hall of Famer Mike Modano.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei province reports 91 new deaths from coronavirus on Feb 9

The number of deaths in Chinas central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 91 to 871 as of Sunday, the provinces health commission said in a statement on its website on Monday.There had been a further 2,618 cases detecte...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

China raised the death toll from its coronavirus outbreak to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic, as authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after an extended Lunar New Year break.I...

UK hopes to have freeports up and running next year

Britain plans to announce the location of up to 10 post-Brexit freeports by the end this year so they can begin operating in 2021, the government said on Sunday. As Britain develops its own trade policy for the first time in decades after l...

Salvadoran president's supporters pressure lawmakers to approve loan to boost security

Supporters of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele gathered on Sunday to press lawmakers to approve a 109 million loan Bukele wants to bolster his plan to better equip police and soldiers in the fight against crime. Bukele, who on Friday warne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020